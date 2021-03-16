Gianforte expands vaccine eligibility to all Montanans 16 and older starting April 1

All Montanans 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 1, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday in a news conference.

Gianforte said rising availability of the vaccine has allowed him to expand access.

Currently, the vaccine is reserved for those 60 and older, along with people ages 16 to 59 with certain medical conditions, and other groups, including Native Americans, are already eligible for the vaccine.

Montana has administered 367,211 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, and 142,490 Montanans are fully immunized, according to the state’s COVID-19 database.

Watch his full news conference below. Check back for updates to this story.