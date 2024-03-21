Gas prices on the rise in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices are up across Montana, according to AAA.

The average price of gas sits at $3.53 a gallon, which is 39¢ higher than last month and 31¢ more than last year around this time.

Billings was seeing an average price of $3.501 a gallon, while in Missoula the average price was $3.611 a gallon as of Thursday.

This time of year, many gas stations switch from winter to summer blend gas.

AAA says the difference is in the fuel’s Read Vapor Pressure which measures how easily the fuel evaporates at a given temperature.