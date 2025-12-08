Gas prices in Montana hold steady over the past week

MISSOULA — Gas prices have remained unchanged over the past week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.95 as of Monday, Dec. 8.

Gas prices in Montana are 2.1¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.6¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price fell 5.0¢ over the past week and stands at $2.90 per gallon as of Monday.

Nationally, gas prices are 17.6¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and 7.3¢ lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.69 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.39.