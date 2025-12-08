Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
21  WX Alerts
NewsMontana News

Actions

Gas prices in Montana hold steady over the past week

Gas pumps
MTN News file
Gas pumps
Posted

MISSOULA — Gas prices have remained unchanged over the past week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.95 as of Monday, Dec. 8.

Gas prices in Montana are 2.1¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.6¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price fell 5.0¢ over the past week and stands at $2.90 per gallon as of Monday.

Nationally, gas prices are 17.6¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and 7.3¢ lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.69 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.39.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader