Gas prices holding steady in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have remained unchanged over the past week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.75 as of Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

Gas prices in Montana are 11¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.8¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gas fell .8¢ over the past week and stands at $2.73 per gallon as of Monday.

Nationally, gas prices are 17¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and 28.9¢ lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.52 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.39.