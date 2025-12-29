Gas prices fall 4.8¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have dropped 4.8¢ over the past week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.78 as of Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.

Gas prices in Montana are 16.9¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.2¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price fell 4¢ over the past week and stands at $2.75 per gallon as of Monday.

Nationally, gas prices are 22.6¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and 22.4¢ lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.50 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.09.