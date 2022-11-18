Game 5 of "Jeopardy!" Tournament Of Champions will air Saturday on KTVQ

Game 5 of the "Jeopardy!" Tournament Of Champions will air on KTVQ at 6 p.m. Saturday immediately followed by a new "Wheel Of Fortune" episode.

The "Jeopardy!" TOC features Amy Schneider, Andrew He, and Sam Buttrey in a "first-to-three wins" event. Amy and Andrew have both notched two wins so far.

The reason for the pre-emption is because KTVQ (and all MTN stations) will be airing a special "Big Sky Showdown" on Friday at 6 p.m.

The one-hour special will preview Saturday's football game between the Montana State University Bobcats and the University of Montana Grizzlies - the "Brawl Of The Wild."

Saturday's football game will be broadcast on KTVQ, with kick-off scheduled for noon.