From Montana to the world: Trxstle grows in Helena

HELENA — From an unassuming building on Elm St. in Helena, Trxstle ships products not just all over the country, but all over the world.

Trxstle was founded by two engineers, John Smigaj and Morgan Misek, and it combines engineering with Smigaj’s passion for fly fishing.

“We don’t make fly rods and fishing poles, we make gear to carry those things,” Smigaj said.

Trxstle’s name is a nod to what Smigaj and Misek were doing before they started the company.

“We went and designed locomotives for Cummins,” Smigaj said. “My project was for the Machu Picchu rail line, taking tourists up there to the ruins.”

When that business shut down, Smigaj said he and Misek decided to start their own company, and in 2020, they relocated to Helena, where Smigaj is originally from.

“I always wanted to come back, bring the business here,” Smigaj said.

Marian Davidson-MTN News Trxstle started with bike packing systems for hunting and fishing gear, but they have expanded into rod protectors, their patented telescopic rod carrier, apparel and more.

Trxstle started out making bike packing systems for hunting and fishing. They have since expanded into rod protectors, their patented telescopic rod carriers, technical apparel and more. Smigaj said pretty much everything happens right from their Helena location.

“One of the things that sets us apart is we do everything in-house,” Smigaj said. “From the napkin sketch, to the concept, being out on the boat fishing, finding a need, all the way to the engineering, all the design, manufacturing, marketing, the sales, all of it is in-house.”

According to the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, Helena’s business community is growing, especially in the manufacturing sector. Callie Aschim, chamber president and CEO, said having a business like Trxstle in the city helps attract others to the area too.

“It’s incredible, and I think companies like Trxstle really show an example to other companies across the nation that you can be successful and have a definite way of life here in Montana,” Aschim said. “Being able to show that you can be successful globally is really important when we’re attracting businesses here.”

With outdoor and fishing opportunities all around Helena, Smigaj said the city is a prime spot for a business like Trxstle. Everyone who makes a product is either currently a fishing guide or was an outfitter or fishing guide.

“That’s another thing that sets us apart, we definitely have our head in the game,” Smigaj said.

Head in the game and an eye toward expansion. Trxstle has more apparel on the way, and carriers for all kinds of fishing rods.

“We’ve become pretty well-known for our rooftop carriers, so you’ll see us growing in that space quite a bit in the next five years,” Smigaj said.

