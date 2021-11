BROWNING — Blackfeet Law Enforcement is looking for a missing four year old girl.

This morning on their Facebook page, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted that they are asking for the public's help in locating Lyrica Guardipee.

Guardipee may be in the care of Becky Cross Guns. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about Lyrica is asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.