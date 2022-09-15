Flathead County reports first rabid bat of 2022

KALISPELL - A bat that had human contact recently tested positive for rabies in Flathead County.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reports this is the first animal that has tested positive for rabies in Flathead County this year.

Health officials note that not all bats carry rabies, but in order to know for certain, the animal must be available for testing. According to a news release, if a bat has had animal or human contact, FCCHD will cover the cost of the rabies testing.

FCCHD notes that bats are of particular concern because a bat bite may not be noticeable. Additionally, if a bat is found in an area where contact may have occurred it should be tested for rabies.

“Unfortunately, this year we have investigated several interactions in which the bats are unavailable for testing. In these cases, we have had to recommend postexposure prophylaxis,” said FCCHD Health Officer Jen Rankosky.

“We urge residents to be cautious around bats. If you or your pet has had direct contact with a bat, please contact the Health Department to ensure proper handling and testing,” Rankosky continued.

Instructions on how to safely capture a bat for testing are available at https://flathead.mt.gov/department-directory/health. People can contact all FCCHD at 406-751-8117 to discuss potential rabies exposure and proper procedures.

FCCHD reminds everyone of the following rabies prevention tips: