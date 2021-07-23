Watch
Fishing closures announced in Yellowstone National Park

Jay Fleming
Spawning cutthorat trout
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 12:08:57-04

(Yellowstone National Park Press Release)

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS - Effective Saturday, July 24, Yellowstone National Park’s rivers and streams will close to fishing [nps.gov] in the afternoon and evening due to high-water temperatures and unprecedented low stream flows. This closure will protect the park’s native and wild trout fisheries.

What will be closed?

  • Fishing on rivers and streams will be prohibited from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day.
  • The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

What will be open?

Water temperatures have exceeded 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius) in recent days, and flows on many rivers are approaching historic lows. These conditions are extremely stressful and can be fatal to fish. The extended forecast calls for continued hot and dry conditions with a slight chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, which contribute to continued low stream flows and high-water temperatures.

Anglers: Please fish during the coolest times of day and land fish quickly--do not play hooked trout to exhaustion. Gently handle fish in the water as much as possible and let them recover before release . Your cooperation will protect the park’s fisheries and may preclude the need to prohibit fishing at all times of the day on some rivers and streams if conditions worsen.

