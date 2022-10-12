First probable case of the monkeypox reported in Missoula County

MISSOULA - The first probable case of the monkeypox (MPX) virus has been reported in Missoula.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and Missoula Public Health confirmed a probable case in a Missoula County adult.

Health officials say they are working on contact tracing to identify people who may have been in close contact with the person.

The first monkeypox case confirmed in Montana was in Flathead County on Aug. 4, 2022. Monkeypox cases have been confirmed in other counties in Montana, including in Lake County.

“MPX is still actively spreading in the United States. Individuals who are most at risk are encouraged to get vaccinated, take precautions, and screen potential partners for symptoms," Missoula Public Health Officer D’Shane Barnett said. "Anyone experiencing MPX-like symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately.”

MPX vaccine eligibility can be found at https://www.missoulainfo.com/. People can be screened for eligibility and get vaccine appointments by calling 406-258-3896.

Monkeypox is continuing to spread across the US with 26,577 cases being reported by the US Centers for Disease Control as of Oct. 7.

Missoula Public Health provided the following information about monkeypox in a news release.