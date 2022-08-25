First Look: Tapping into Montana's breweries

BILLINGS - Breweries seem to be opening up everywhere in Montana.

Q2's Alina Hauter gives us a First Look as she visited three of the newer breweries around Southern Montana, including Gally's Brewing Company in Harlowton, Crazy Peak Brewing Company in Big Timber, and Meadowlark Brewing's second location in Billings.

Join her as she finds out what the most popular beers are at these tap rooms and how the brewing process works.

The Montana Brewer's Association has an official trail map of breweries you can travel to and it continues to grow as more pop up around the state. You can find that at Montana Brewers Association Trail Map | Montana Brewers Association.