Fatal shooting investigated in Flathead County

Posted at 2:45 PM, Apr 18, 2022
ESSEX - Authorities are investigating a weekend shooting death in Flathead County.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a person being shot at the Snow Slip Inn near Essex shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies arrived to find several people on the scene attempting to provide medical aid to a 36-year-old male, who was later pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the shooting death is underway with detectives investigating the scene and talking with witnesses.

According to a news release, there is no threat to the public at this time.

The body is being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

The identity of the deceased male will be released upon notification of family at a later time.

