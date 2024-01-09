Family of missing Missoula woman stays hopeful week into search

Eva Masin Prather, who was last seen at her home in Missoula at around 1:30 a.m. on December 30, 2023, has yet to be found.

The community effort to find Masin Prather remains strong, according to Eva's husband Dave Prather.

He says the community effort was almost immediate, as people were eager to help find Eva.

“A lot of people really love and care about Eva, so it didn’t take very long once word started getting out for a lot of people to jump in and give it their all," he says.

Over the past week, family and friends of Eva have been working to find her, organizing mass search parties and spreading awareness via Facebook and public fliers.

Missoula Police Department Eva Masin Prather was last seen at her home in Missoula on December 30, 2023.

The volunteer organization, the Lifeguard Group and the K9 Task Force have assisted in searches, two organizations that Dave encourages the public to donate to.

The Missoula Police Department is asking residents and businesses in Missoula to check surveillance footage between 6 p.m. on December 29 and 10 a.m. on December 30.

Eva may be traveling west towards Washington, Idaho or Oregon.

“At this point, we have no leads at the moment, so we’re keeping all options open and looking everywhere we can," Dave says.

Eva left her house in Missoula on December 30 without her wallet or keys and is believed to not have been dressed properly for the weather. She is a mother of two kids.

“It’s been a tough week. But we’re trying to keep things as normal as we can for the kids," Dave told MTN News.

CLaire Peterson/MTN News Eva Masin Prather was last seen at her home in Missoula at around 1:30 a.m. on December 30, 2023. Her husband Dave Prather says the community effort to find Eva remains strong.

Dave says if anyone finds her, it’s best to keep a distance, monitor her and call 911.

While she is not considered a danger to anyone, she may become frightened by strangers coming up to her.

She was believed to be having a mental health crisis when she went missing.

Dave and his family are grateful for the support he’s already received.

“There’s no words that I can really say for how much that means to me, and how much that would mean to Eva.”

More information on public searches and support can be found here.

Eva — who is 43 years old — is a 5'4" tall white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Her clothing is unknown, but it is believed she may not have been dressed appropriately for the weather.

Eva has no known destination but could be traveling out of Montana to Idaho, Washington, or Oregon.

Anyone with information about Eva is asked to call 911 or the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

