Evacuation status at Tongue River Reservoir reduced to 'warning'

(Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks press release)

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office has changed the status at Tongue River Reservoir State Park from an Evacuation Recommendation on Saturday to an Evacuation Warning Monday, which is less severe.

The park is open and usable, but air quality is very poor. Several wildfires burning nearby have grown since the weekend and are providing a lot of smoke that is settling over the lake. Visitation is discouraged, particularly for sensitive populations. TRRSP also does not have Internet connectivity at this time.

Most campers and visitors to the park voluntarily evacuated Saturday evening as nearby wildfires rapidly grew over the weekend. Flames and heavy smoke were visible Saturday evening from the campground.

Fires have not moved into the park boundaries, but two separate wildfires merged to form one 15,000-plus-acre blaze in the area, and the situation remains very fluid. An Evacuation Warning means that people should remain ready to evacuate at any time.

For statewide updates, visit FWP's restrictions and closures page at https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions [fwp.mt.gov]

