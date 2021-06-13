Emergency crews respond to fire in SW Great Falls area

(UPDATE, 10:46 a.m.) The incident commander says that there was a fire in a garage.

One of the residents of the property posted on the KRTV Facebook page : "This was my garage and property. :( everyone is okay, and fire departments saved our house."

There are no reports of any injuries, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Responding agencies include Gore Hill Fire Rescue, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, and Air Force firefighters.

(1st REPORT, 10:11 a.m.) Emergency crews are responding to a fire in the area of southwest Great Falls.

Initial reports indicate that it is on the east side of I-15 in the Gore Hill area.

At this point, there is no word on the possible cause.

We have a reporter working to get details and will update you as we get more information.