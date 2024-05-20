Elk calving season prompts safety warning from Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is warning visitors that elk calving season is underway and can pose dangers for visitors.

The park says that elk cows are much more aggressive during calving and may attack or kick sightseers.

Watch opening day of the 2024 summer season at Yellowstone:

People line up for opening day at Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone warns that visitors should look around corners before exiting buildings or vehicles.

People are warned to stay at least 25 yards away from elk and to run away and seek shelter in a vehicle or behind a sturdy barrier if an elk charges.