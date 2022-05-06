Elk calving season begins soon in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Elk calving season will soon begin in Yellowstone National Park, according to park officials who remind visitors to be aware of their surroundings.
With spring's arrival, cow elk are much more aggressive toward people during the calving season and may run toward people or kick. Rangers say you should always keep at least 25 yards away from all elk.
Here are some other tips if you plan to visit the park soon:
- Stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars.
- Always keep at least 25 yards (23 m) from elk.
- If an elk run towards you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.
- You are responsible for your own safety.
- Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.
- Visit Elk [nps.gov] for more information.