Rumors have been making the rounds in Central Montana that Eddies Corner, the iconic gas station, restaurant, and truck stop between Great Falls and Lewistown, may be closing its doors for good. Management says that’s simply not true.

According to manager Vicki Abel, the restaurant and cafe portion of Eddies Corner will temporarily close for the winter months due to staffing shortages.

Watch Eddies Corner manager Vicki Abel explain the restaurant closure:

Eddies Corner to close restaurant for winter months

The establishment typically sees its busiest traffic during the summer when more travelers and drivers pass through the area.

The temporary closure of the restaurant is expected to help the business regroup during the slower season.

“The store is not closing," Abel said. "Due to not having enough help, wintertime, it's slowing down, there's health issues involved, we are closed for the winter.”

Eddies Corner has long been a staple stop for travelers, truckers, and locals, it being one of the only places to stop for a bite to eat on the highway.

“I know some will be disappointed. We have locals who come through here every week to get a bite to eat,” Abel said. “You have the ones that are disappointed because, especially as a truck driver, they don't find very many places that they can stop and get a meal, a real meal, a homemade meal on the road anymore.”

As a manager and a cook who has been working at the establishment for over 20 years, Abel says this is the best way for the restaurant to regroup and rehire, while ensuring no customer will be left behind.

“I've served a lot of people. I've been cooking here for that long. And so we want to get it back up and going as soon as we can,” she said.

The gas station and convenience store will remain open through the winter. The restaurant is planned to reopen when staffing improves, likely in the spring.