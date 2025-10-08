Driver rolls vehicle avoiding deer on Powder River County road

A driver rolled over a vehicle onto the shoulder after swerving to avoid a deer on a county road in Powder River County Wednesday, according to the Broadus Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters posted a photo of the accident on social media, noting the driver was uninjured.

Broadus firefighters, the Powder River County Sheriff's Office and Powder River County Emergency Medical Services responded to the call.

Firefighters noted that seat belts can be difficult to escape in roll-over crashes, and injured people should be supported by not removed until the neck and spine are supported.

