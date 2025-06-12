Watch Now
Downing to hold tele town hall from D.C. office next week

Mike Dennison-MTN News
Republican state Auditor Troy Downing.
Montana Congressman Troy Downing is hosting a telephone town hall next week from his Washington, D.C., office.

The town hall will be held at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time on June 25.

According to a news release, Downing "looks forward to fielding a range of questions on major matters of the day."

To watch the livestream of the event or register to participate, visit Downing.house.gov/live.

Downing, a Republican serving his first term, has held two tele-town halls since he took office in January but none in person. In March, Downing and Montana's two U.S. senators, Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy, declined to show at a town hall organized by the Yellowstone County Indivisible Chapter, a progressive political organizing group.

Watch previous coverage of the March town hall:

Billings town hall raises tension as three lawmakers decline to attend

