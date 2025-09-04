District court judge intervenes in PSC dispute

HELENA — A Montana District Court Judge has granted a temporary restraining order blocking Gov. Greg Gianforte from taking any action to suspend Montana Public Service Commission President Brad Molnar.

The order from Judge Mike Menahan comes one day after PSC voted, 3 - 2, not to rescind a letter sent by the PSC Response Team to Gianforte requesting that the governor place Molnar on temporary leave while the response team completes its investigation into allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct, including accusations of harassment and retaliation. The commission is comprised solely of Republican members.

Molnar has disputed the claims, saying the investigation is a violation of his constitutional rights. He has further alleged that it was an attempt to “overturn the will of the voters” and that the timing of the letter was conveniently around the same time they were hearing important rate cases.

Vice-President Jennifer Fielder, who heads the PSC Response Team, has alleged Molnar was actively trying to prevent the investigation from moving forward. On Wednesday at the PSC work session discussing the issue, she described what she sees as a “clear pattern of behavior,” including Molnar denying funding to the HR firm and legal representation working for the PSC Response Team.

The PSC Response Team would normally be headed by the PSC President, but is being headed by Fielder since the subject of the investigation is President Molnar.

The law cited in PSC Response Team’s request for the governor to place Molnar on leave has never been used.

In his order, Menahan points out that there is a way for commissioners to suspend a member themselves, needing four of the five members to vote in favor.

“Allowing Defendant Fielder to bypass these mandatory requirements would render such safeguards meaningless and create a dangerous precedent for circumventing democratic processes,” wrote Menahan. “The timing of this complaint—filed within 24 hours of a major utility merger announcement that Commissioner Molnar is uniquely qualified to evaluate—raises serious concerns about the complaint's true purpose and threatens both democratic institutions and the public's interest in thorough utility regulation.”

A hearing for a preliminary injunction is set for Sept.16, 2025.

Read Judge Menahan's full order:



