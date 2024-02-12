Dierks Bentley brings Gravel & Gold tour to Montana

MISSOULA — Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Dierks Bentley is bringing his Gravel and Gold Tour to the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner on Aug. 4.

“The Gravel & Gold tour has been the best of my career, and I’m not ready to leave it behind,” Bentley stated in a news release. “We are so locked in with this production that it allows me to be living right in the moment with the fans, and that’s the magic! I’m bringing along some old friends and some newer artists who are all putting their own unique spin on country, bluegrass and Americana music. I can’t wait to watch their shows and hopefully sing with them too. Those collaborations are a highlight of my summer every year.”

Produced by Live Nation, tickets will begin to go on sale this Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. local time at Dierks.com.