DCI investigating after man dies following pursuit in Missoula

MISSOULA — An investigation is underway after a person died following a Saturday evening pursuit involving law enforcement in Missoula.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the weekend incident where a male died after his vehicle went into a pond in a quarry following a pursuit with law enforcement.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says the incident began on 11th Street West after the driver failed to stop for a routine traffic stop. Law enforcement lost sight of the vehicle for a short period of time before the vehicle was then spotted by officers, according to Arnold.

The driver eventually stopped in the Target Range neighborhood before he eventually drove off once again. Arnold says MPD then decided to terminate the pursuit. However, officers later saw a male get out of the vehicle after it crashed into a pond at a quarry behind the elementary school.

Arnold says officers gave verbal commands to the driver as he started swimming in the water away from police. The male went underwater and a Missoula County Search and Rescue dive team eventually located his body.

The man's name has not been released by authorities. DCI is now investigating the incident.