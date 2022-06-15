BILLINGS - U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said Wednesday the potential damage caused by recent flooding in Montana extends beyond buildings and roads.

"It's not just the impact of the floods, it's the economic impact of the loss of our tourist season," Daines said during an interview on Q2 Montana This Morning.

Daines said he is working with state and federal officials to make sure "we help those in need and to rebuild quickly."

Daines said he plans to survey flood-damaged areas in person this upcoming weekend.

Daines speaks to rebuilding after destructive Montana flooding

