Daines says he's excited for Trump presidency, GOP majority in Senate

The 2024 election was a good one for Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines—even though Daines was not a candidate himself.

“I'm looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and getting to work on behalf of the American people. The American people clearly sent a message, the country is on the wrong track. It's great to be able to put the country back on the right track with President Trump's leadership,” Daines says.

As chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Daines played an important role in the GOP re-gaining control of the Senate. His name came up as a possible replacement for Mitch McConnell, who is stepping down as Senate leader.

“I had a fair amount of encouragement from my colleagues, from JD Vance and from President Trump to consider that. But I tell you, I like what I get to do on behalf of the people of Montana. Having strong relationships with the president to have his ear is a real honor for a kid that grew up in the Gallatin Valley once upon a time,” he says.

MTN News Steve Daines

Daines says he supports all of President-elect Trump’s cabinet choices—even the controversial ones. This past week, Trump’s first choice for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his nomination amid sexual misconduct allegations.

“He is entitled to nominate individuals who will be loyal to him and move forward with his agenda. So, I will work with President Trump on every nominee to get them through the United States Senate, to get them confirmed and get them into these important positions,” Daines said.

Republicans campaigned on several key issues in the election including the situation on the southern border. Daines says he supports mass deportations that Trump has promised will happen on day one.

“Well, it has to happen. These are individuals here illegally. It's a great threat to our country. It's a national security threat, for starters. There are known terrorists who've come across the southern border into our country. It was one of the top issues for the voters of this country. So, he will act quickly. He'll act decisively,” Daines said.

Even though the United States set a record for crude oil production under the Biden administration, Daines believes Trump will unleash more American energy, bringing down inflation in the process.

“President Trump wants to see more oil, more natural gas, more coal, and hydro permits completed faster-- all the above energy. He's not opposed to renewables. He just wants to see all options available for the Montanans and the American people,” Daines says.

Daines also talked about the need to cut back spending while at the same time saying that he will get to work on making sure that Trump’s tax cuts, which expire at the end of 2025, are restored.

“That's a really important debate we're going to have to restore those tax cuts on behalf of our small businesses in Montana,” Daines says.

Daines says he is looking forward to escorting Sen.-elect Tim Sheehy when he’s sworn in on Jan. 3. It will the first time that Montana has had two Republican senators in 114 years.

He also made a point to mention Democrat Jon Tester, who lost to Sheehy in the election.

“I want to thank Jon Tester for his service to our state, to our country. It is appreciated," he says.

While Daines is obviously looking forward to the new year, when Republicans will enjoy control of the presidency and Congress, there is business he hopes can be finished this year, including an extension for the Signal Peak mine in the Bull Mountains in Roundup.

“My goal is to get that done before the end of the year and on President Biden's desk. If we don't, we literally going to see layoffs at that mine. It has nothing to do with what the mine has done. It’s because the federal government is slow rolling the approval process for additional areas for them to mine,” Daines says.