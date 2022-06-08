Watch
CSKT Tribal elder passes away; flags at half-staff

Tony Incashola Senior
Katie Miller/MTN News file
Selis Qlispe elder Tony Incashola giving an opening prayer and blessing the land at the groundbreaking for the new Missoula VA clinic on July 10, 2020.
Tony Incashola Senior
PABLO - Flags are flying at half-staff on the Flathead Reservation following the death of a well-known Tribal elder.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council has announced that Selis Qlispe elder Tony Incashola Senior has passed away.

'Please take a moment to pray for the Incashola family and reflect on the major contributions that Tony has made to our community and Selis Qlispe language and culture," a social media post reads.

Incashola passed away on June 7. He served as the Director of the Selis Qlispe Culture Committee since 1995. Incashola also served on the Culture Committee, beginning in 1975.

"Tony will forever be remembered for his tireless work and dedication to preserve, protect, and perpetuate the culture, history, and language of our Selis Qlispe people," a news release states.

An announcement about services for Incashola will be made at a later date.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

