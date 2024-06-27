Crashes delay traffic on Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park’s popular Going-to-the-Sun Road was more congested than usual on Wednesday after a series of separate crashes caused heavy delays.

Park officials report that two of the three wrecks on the iconic road happened after 3 p.m.

One crash halfway between “the loop” and the west tunnel happened after a driver hit a rock outcropping after swerving to miss a vehicle that had crossed over the yellow line.

According to a news release, two vehicles collided while merging from two lanes at the park entrance at around the same time as the first crash.

A third wreck was reported east of the Apgar Campground turnoff at around 5:40 p.m. Park officials say a 70-year-old male from Texas fell asleep and drove off the road. The car then hit a tree and caught on fire. A 65-year-old woman passenger was then taken to Logan Health in Whitefish following the crash.

The crash — which sparked a fire along the road and destroyed the vehicle — delayed traffic for three hours, the release states.

