Cowboy Hall of Fame induction ceremony held in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center celebrated the newest inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 14, at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls.

The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.

Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2020 inductions allowed the election of one Living Inductee and one Legacy Inductee from each of the 12 districts.

The 2020 inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame are:



District 1 (Daniels, Phillips, Roosevelt, Sheridan, & Valley Counties): Living Award – Robert David Leininger, Westby. Legacy Award – Terry Linn Fast, Wolf Point.

District 2 (Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, & Wibaux Counties): Living Award – William 'Bill' Dutton, Jordan. Legacy Award – Deane William Copping, Glendive.

District 3 (Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Rosebud, & Treasure Counties): Living Award – Wallace ‘Wally’ McRae, Forsyth. Legacy Award – Tooke Bucking Horses, Ekalaka.

District 4 (Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, & Liberty Counties): Living Award – Lzetta Martha (Combes) Halingstad, Turner. Legacy Award – Duane Daniel Werk, Chinook.

District 5 (Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton, & Toole Counties): Living Award – Lewis & Roselynn Carroll, Sun River. Legacy Award – Forrest ‘Scotty’ Zion, Great Falls.

District 6 (Fergus, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Musselshell, Petroleum, & Wheatland Counties): Living Award – Leland ‘Red’ Cade, Lavina. Legacy Award – Jesse Calvin & Ruth (Lane) Garfield, Ryegate.

District 7 (Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, & Yellowstone Counties): Living Award – Peter E. ‘Pete’ Olsen, Molt. Legacy Award – Walter F. ‘Walt’ Linderman, Belfry.

District 8 (Broadwater, Jefferson, & Lewis and Clark Counties): Living Award – Kent Mosher, Augusta. Legacy Award – Gary Murphy, Wolf Creek.

District 9 (Gallatin, Meagher, & Park Counties): Living Award – Calvin Hochstrat, White Sulphur Springs. Legacy Award – Arthur W. ‘Spike’ Short, White Sulphur Springs.

District 10 (Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, & Sanders Counties): Living Award – Berniece Arlene ‘Lady Long Rider’ Ende, Trego. Legacy Award – Wilderness Worn – A Government Packers Legacy, Eureka.

District 11 (Mineral, Missoula, & Ravalli Counties): Living Award – Raymond Paul ‘Ray’ Rugg, Superior. Legacy Award – Leonard Moore, Condon.

District 12 (Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Granite, Madison, & Powell Counties): Gary Donald Clark, Ennis. Legacy Award – Lee Martinell Co., Dell.