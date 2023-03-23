Comedian Jeff Dunham schedules April show at Montana State University

BOZEMAN - Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will hold a comedy show at Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Saturday, April 29.

Tickets are $52.50, plus fees, and are available at ticketswest.com.

MSU is one of 45 stops on Dunham’s “Still Not Canceled” cross-country tour, which kicked off last December in Indianapolis.

Dunham was named to Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row and cited by Forbes as the third highest paid comedian behind Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour."

The show will begin at 5 p.m. with the doors opening at 4 p.m. For more information, visit brickbreeden.com.