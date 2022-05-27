Cigar lounge now open in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Omerta Cigar Lounge opened in downtown Great Falls last month, making it Central Montana's first private cigar club.

The lounge is membership-based with different tiers of membership with a private membership group on Facebook.

Regular membership includes 24/7 access to the lounge, invitations to all Omerta Cigar Lounge events, and two guest passes per month for visitors. You can also purchase a one-day pass.

The 1,200-square foot space features high ceilings, clean air filters, and humidified lockers.

The lounge was created by Neal DuBois, Ken Weinheimer, and Will Widby.

DuBois said, "We started smoking cigars nine, ten years ago, and then we visited some lounges throughout the country, and one day, we just said, 'You know what, this is awesome.' We love the culture of smoking cigars, we love what goes along with it, we love the lounge atmosphere, and why not try to do something different in Montana."

DuBois, an attorney, is also part owner of Tracy's restaurant as well as part owner of Street Burgers.

"I want Great Falls to just continue to grow and offer opportunities for everybody, whether it is cigars, good restaurants, and a safe place to go with people busy and working."

The club is located above Pizazz at #3 Fourth Street North; click here to visit the website .