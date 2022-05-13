Children’s Museum of Montana highlights fundraising effort

GREAT FALLS — The Children’s Museum of Montana in Great Falls has ordered 100 yard signs for people to put out that say “Save the Children’s Museum of Montana.”

They hope the signs will raise awareness about the museum and help bring in donations.

The museum plans to move from its current location near the Civic Center to the former Pacific Steel & Recycling building at 1401 3rd Street NW when the lease on the current building expires in 2023.

The move will give them 46,000 square feet more than their current building.

As of Friday, the museum had raised about $90,000.

Sherrie Neff

"There was so much about to happen, then COVID hit and stopped a lot, so we're making up time as fast as we can and doing all we can, and this is another way of just letting the community know the time to act is now,” said Sherrie Neff, director of the organization.

The signs are free but as of Friday about 25 had already been requested.

You can pick up a sign at the museum at 22 Railroad Square (behind the Civic Center); or call them at 406-452-6661, or message the museum on Facebook .



