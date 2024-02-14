Changes announced to Montana state parks reservation system

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced changes to the state park's reservation system.

Beginning this year visitors can reserve up to three months in advance, down from the previous six-month booking window.

The maximum stay at a site has also been reduced from 14 consecutive nights to seven.

The changes aim to give people more opportunities to reserve campsites and lodging, according to FWP.

Officials believe reducing the maximum length of stay will increase the availability of sites by 20% on a first-come-first-served basis.

Sites can be reserved between the third Friday in May and the third Sunday in September.

Reservations open on Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. by visiting fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/ or by calling 855-922-6768.