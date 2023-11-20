Cats fan attends Brawl of the Wild after traumatic bear attack

MISSOULA — Even after a traumatic experience, watching sports can be one way to get your life back to normal.

That’s exactly what the Brawl of the Wild did Saturday for bear attack survivor Rudy Noorlander traveled from Bozeman to Missoula to watch his favorite team, the Bobcats, play.

"It is exciting, my wife is here with me but we have season tickets for all the home games at MSU and I missed the first few months," Noorlander said. "So this is the last hoorah, my daughter got me tickets for the day."

There's a good reason why Rudy missed the first few months of MSU's football season. He was attacked by a grizzly bear in early September near Big Sky.

The bear tore off Noorlander's jaw, and he spent weeks in recovery at a Utah hospital where he underwent complete jaw reconstruction.

Naturally, he said the experience made him like the Montana Grizzlies even less and he looks forward to watching the Cats in the playoffs.

