Carroll College names new president, first woman to hold the position

HELENA — Carroll College has named Dr. Jennifer Glowienka as the 20th president of the private catholic school, and the first female president in its 116-year history.

Glowienka is currently serving as the interim co-president. She joined Carroll in 2003 as a biology professor. In her tenure, she has served as Chair of the Department of Life and Environmental Sciences, Assistant Dean of Instruction, and Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs before being appointed Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College in 2021.

In July 2025, she stepped into the role of Interim Co-President with Bishop Vetter, following the sudden departure of Dr. William Rudd, who stepped down one week before he was supposed to take over as president.

Glowienka told MTN she has a vision for the college's future and is looking forward to the next chapter.

"We'll be looking at creating more graduate programs, more opportunities for adult learners, as well as supporting our students who are in the traditional undergraduate environment," Glowienka said.

The Carroll College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Glowienka.

“Dr. Glowienka embodies the values, mission, and future of Carroll College,” said Dr. Joyce Stewart, Chair of the Board of Trustees and Co-Chair of the Presidential Search Committee. “Her deep understanding of higher education, her compassion, and her unwavering commitment to the people of Carroll have been evident throughout her more than twenty years of service. She leads with humility, wisdom, and purpose, and has earned the confidence and respect of the Carroll community.”

Carroll says the co-presidency model between Glowienka and Bishop Austin Vetter has provided stability and focus. The co-presidency model will remain through July 2026, when Glowienka will assume the full presidency.

“I am deeply honored to be chosen as the 20th President of Carroll College, and I am humbled by the tremendous outpouring of support from the Carroll community. I have dedicated my professional career to this remarkable institution, which prepares ethical leaders who engage the world with purpose and hope. I look forward to strengthening and expanding the ways Carroll fulfills its mission, serving learners across all stages of their educational journey. It has been a privilege to serve alongside Bishop Vetter over the past five months, and I look forward to continuing our strong partnership and shared leadership in the year ahead,” said Glowienka in a statement.

Dr. Glowienka holds a PhD in evolutionary botany from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a B.S. in biology from Boise State University. She was named the James J. Manion Endowed Professor in the Biological Sciences in 2018 and received Carroll’s Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008.

