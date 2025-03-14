Canadians north of Montana weigh in on Trump's tariff war

MILK RIVER, Alberta — All day and all night, big rigs roll both ways across the border transporting products that could soon cost more in both the United States and Canada.

About 12 miles, or 20 kilometers if you’re Canadian, from the crossing is the town of Milk River. This part of southern Alberta is very similar to much of Montana— mostly small towns that revolve around agriculture.

Canadians north of Montana react to Trump's tariff war

“We have been raising cattle out there for 85 years. We live right on the Montana border and our cows summer pasture right on the border, eh,” says rancher Ken Balog, who was in town to pick up a few things.

Like many here, he is perplexed by the tariffs and the possibility of a trade war between neighbors.

“I think they are crazy. They are our closest trading partners and we are fighting one another, so it is not going to end well. As far as the cattle go, we don’t know how it’s going to affect the industry. What a lot of people don’t realize is a lot of the cattle going down into the States originated in the US and are brought up to feedlots here in southern Alberta. Then they are sent back to killing plants in the US, which helps keep your plants in business and provide employment to your people,” he adds.

MTN News

Trade between Canada and the US accounts for a large portion of both countries’ total trade and crosses all industries.

Twenty-five percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum were set to go into effect this week after President Donald Trump backed down on a threat of doubling that to 50 percent.

Trump has blamed Canada for not doing enough to stem the flow of both undocumented immigrants and fentanyl across the border as part of the reason for the tariffs.

Canada responded by adding $20 billion in tariffs on US imports Wednesday.

"I think he is destroying two countries, and I think it is terrible that one man can do that. I think your Congress needs to get off their hands,” said Jim, who did not want his last name used for this story.

Another Milk River resident named Jordan, who also did not want his last name used, said he does not have a problem with Trump’s tariffs.

“I don’t think it’s an unreasonable request to beef up security. And if we do that, the tariffs will go away,” he said.

Others have mixed feelings.

“I don’t know. I like that the American dollar is a little higher than ours and perhaps that will put us on level ground– other than that I love Canada, and I’m proud to be Canadian,” said Paula Jack, a Milk River resident.

MTN News

President Trump has also talked a lot about making Canada America’s 51st state– something a couple of the Canadians MTN News talked to said they would be willing to consider.

“We don’t have a voice here in eastern Canada. They take all our money and control all the spending, and we don’t see any in return,” said Jordan.

“ I actually would. I’d like to go to Florida or California and then I don’t have to cross the border. There you go. And cheaper taxes. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but cheaper taxes,” said David McGraw.

But others said they’d be willing to fight to keep that from happening.

“It isn’t going to happen. No. no,” Ken Balog said with a laugh.