Can this Great Falls dog become 'America's Favorite Pet?'

GREAT FALLS — Rosie, a 13-year old American bulldog from Great Falls, is in the running to be named "America’s Favorite Pet" by Dogster Magazine.

Rosie‘s mom Sheridan Hellbusch had no idea that Rosie was even entered: “My friend actually submitted a picture of me and Rosie and we got a callback and that’s how the whole thing really started.”

And Rosie has been climbing the charts, beating out hundreds of nominees.

“It's about 250 that make the cut and first cuts are coming up so she’s standing in fourth (place) right now so hopefully she can stay through the first round.” said Hellbusch.

Rosie might be a superstar now but she comes from humble beginnings.

“She was the runt and they really didn’t think she was even going to make it,” explained Hellbusch.

The story of how Rosie became Sheridan’s is nothing short of destiny. Hellbusch was picking her brother's dog up when Rosie made herself known.

Sheridan Hellbusch

“I swear she picked me, there’s no other way to explain it, and the moment I saw her I knew, without even knowing if I wouldn’t be able to afford her, I was going to have her.”

Luckily Hellbusch was able to work on a deal and take Rosie home with her.

“She’s my absolute world. She runs my apartment. I just cook and clean and go grocery shopping for her.”

Rosie is in the running to win $5,000 as well as a front-page magazine cover in Dogster Magazine.

She is currently ranked #4 in her group in the contest, and the first round of cuts is just five days away. Click here if you would like to vote for Rosie .



TRENDING ARTICLES

