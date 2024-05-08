Butte's M&M thriving three years after fire destroyed iconic original location

BUTTE — Tuesday, May 7, 2024 marked the third anniversary of a fire that destroyed a landmark Butte business.

It was on the morning of May 7, 2021 when people in Butte woke up to a fire at the M&M Bar and Café, an iconic establishment that had been located at 9 N. Main St. for about 130 years.

Though firefighters tried to save the building, the fire spread too rapidly through the walls, and the historic structure was eventually demolished.

However, the owner was able to rebuild the business next door and it has been operating since February of last year. She says business is booming in the new location.

“We're doing almost twice as much business, we have 12 more staff than we had at the other location. So yeah, it's definitely—things have grown for us,” said M&M owner Selina Pankovich.

Pankovich said she still plans to rebuild the M&M in the former location sometime in the future.