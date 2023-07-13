'Butte the Bold': World Museum of Mining to present new play at Mother Lode Theatre

BUTTE — The Mining City is full of vibrant characters both living and dead, and on July 13 some of Butte’s favorite living legends are bringing historical figures to life here at the Mother Lode Theatre's stage for The World Museum of Mining's annual fundraiser.

MTN’s John Emeigh plays the part of an Irish storyteller and when he puts on his cap he brings the character to life. Meanwhile, MTN's Luke Shelton jumps in on piano for a little old-timey music to set the scene that takes place in a saloon.

"Butte the Bold" is an original, all-volunteer living history play in nine acts, and it takes the audience along on a ride through history with hilarious highs and somber lows.

"We started with the idea of a simple chautauqua – a living history play – and it evolved into Butte the Bold which has been heavily inspired by all of the stories that we heard growing up," says playwright Randi Wedlake.

Organizers say they wanted to do a fundraiser that is Big and Bold and this big, bold, mostly true story of Butte will help fund some big projects coming up for the local museum.

"This is important for the Mining Museum mostly because our goal and our mission to the museum is to share Butte and mining history in all kinds of different ways and of course we have the day-to-day tourist museum, the underground tour and this is a new, fun different way to share some of those stories that aren’t necessarily seen at the museum," said Jeanette Kopf, director of The World Museum of Mining.

"These are all based on true stories or said to be true stories that happened in Butte back in the day. There’s ghosts and there’s rioting and there’s very important women, trail-blazing women who were doctors and lawyers, and it’s just an incredible story about—it’s a history story but it’s very entertaining. And even if you lived in Butte your entire life you might learn something new," said Emeigh.