Butte Empty Bowls event draws more than 1,000 to raise money for kids

BUTTE — After being canceled for the past two years, the Butte Empty Bowls event was back at the Butte Civic Center Tuesday evening and more than 1,000 people came out to help out a good cause.

This is the largest fundraiser for the Butte Emergency Food Bank, which uses part of the funds for its backpack program that provides meals over the weekend for school children.

“Just awesome to see people out again, and after two years of hiatus, it’s somewhat amazing to see how many people have shown up to help out the people; this helps, the underprivileged and the kids,” said volunteer Wayne Harper.

Each person who bought a ticket to the event got to pick out one of 1,300 ceramic bowls that were handmade by more than 60 local artists. It wasn’t easy finding that perfect bowl.

“For me, extremely difficult, because I want all of them, so how do you pick? And we just got here, so I’ll be here another 15 minutes maybe,” said Stephanie Ricky.

There was live music to entertain the guests that crowded the floor of the civic center, while they sampled soups that were suppled from dozens of local businesses and organizations. Guests did not let their bowls go empty for long.

“It’s only 40 minutes in and I’m already out of soup, so, they had to bring me some more,” said volunteer Mike Haldane.

So, what do we got here? Tell me what kind of soup we got here?

“Hamburger and bell people and tomato,” said Maggie Smith.

Can I get a taste of it?

Hotdog! That’s good soup! Very Good! Wow!

What do you think of your town when you see more than 1,000 people come together?

“No place in the world is better than Butte, Montana. The best people in the world,” said Margie Mansanti.

