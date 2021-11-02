Butte cancels Christmas parade and tree lighting for this year's Christmas Stroll

BUTTE - The pandemic has canceled Butte’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting, but local businesses are still trying to encourage people to come up and shop this holiday season.

“It’s very important for this time of year. It kind of sets the theme for the rest of the winter,” said the co-owner of the Family Roots Restaurant Paula McLean.

Mainstreet Uptown Butte decided to cancel the parade and tree lighting in the Butte Courthouse Rotunda during the Christmas Stroll event scheduled for Dec. 3 since new COVID-19 cases continue in Butte.

“I’m going to take the heat, but, and it was not just my decision alone, but it’s just a decision that was made in the best interest of the public safety,” said Mainstreet Uptown Butte Director George Everett.

Some local businesses still plan to host events and specials on Dec. 3 to draw more customers Uptown.

“Things that, so when people are wandering around, places where they can get a cup of hot chocolate or a cookie, you know, some that we can still do and still be safe,” said McLean.

And while there may be no parade or tree lighting, customers are still encouraged to come to Uptown and shop early and often.

“I’d say, get started now and see what’s going on. We encourage people to get around the businesses Uptown and see what they have and see what they have to offer,” said Everett.

