Busy Memorial Day weekend expected at Canyon Ferry Lake

HELENA — Forecasts predict a warm, dry Memorial Day weekend in the Helena area, and that could mean busy days on the water at Canyon Ferry Lake.

At Kim’s Marina, new owner Luke Jewett said their RV camping was already at full capacity this week, and he’s expecting even more business in the coming days.

“This is our first test in our operations,” he said. “We need everything to run smoothly, and if it doesn’t, this is our test to find out.”

Jewett took over the business about a month ago, purchasing it from Greg and Maryann Axtman. He previously had a telecommunications business in Colorado, and says he’s excited about this new challenge.

“I grew up in Montana, so this was my opportunity to get back home,” he said.

So far, Jewett says he’s seen a lot of people who are interested in getting outside, especially as things start getting back to normal after COVID-19 restrictions.

“I think people are just glad to get out of the house right now,” he said. “With the pandemic coming to an end – in this area at least – I think everybody’s just happy to get out and socialize.”

Doug and Bonnie Wilson, who came to Canyon Ferry from Billings, echoed that. For more than 20 years, they’ve been staying at Kim’s Marina the week before Memorial Day.

“There’ll be a lot more roll in here tomorrow,” Doug Wilson said. “We like to beat the crowd a little bit, because I know Memorial Day’s really busy.”

They said they keep coming back because of the scenery, their camp spot and the easy access for boating, and they encouraged others to check it out.

The Wilsons were packing up to leave on Friday, but Jewett said many of the people staying at Kim’s Marina are seasonal customers and will stay for most of the summer.