Broadus teen killed in crash on way to school

BROADUS - A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old girl critically injured in a head-on crash in Broadus.

The crash happened Thursday morning on Highway 212 as four teens from the same family were headed to school shortly after 8 a.m., Powder River County Sheriff Allen Drane said.

The crash happened on the west side of town. Drane said the Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash that involved an older model Chevrolet Camaro driven by one of the teens and a semi-trailer. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Two of the teens in the car were not seriously injured. Drane said counselors were made available to students at Broadus schools on Thursday.