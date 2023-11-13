Brawl of the Wild game tickets going fast

MISSOULA — If you are looking for a ticket to the biggest football game in the state of Montana this Saturday, they are selling fast and at a high price.

The 122nd matchup between the University of Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats takes place at Washington Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 12 p.m.

Our MTN team checked resale ticket sites as well as UM's GrizTix to see what is available for this weekend's game.



There are no tickets available from GrizTix, the official ticket office for the University of Montana. All student, general admission, and reserved seats have been sold.

There are tickets available from trusted third-party ticket brokers including StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, and Seat Geek. All locations prompt that tickets are going fast.

The tickets range in price from $250 to a high of $720 per ticket. Some areas of the stadium only have single seats but there are groups of two top four tickets also available.

There are social media discussion groups that have tickets for sale.

Some season ticket holders are selling them on Facebook or X discussion groups. Many of those tickets are going near face value.

But the overall word is buyer beware! There are scam ticket brokers and there are scam ticket sellers on the group pages.

If you can't get a ticket, you can watch the game on MTN, with the pregame show at 11 a.m. Kick-off is set for 12:00 p.m.

