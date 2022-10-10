Bozeman teacher dies of injuries following bicycle crash

BOZEMAN - A Bozeman High School teacher has died as a result of injuries he suffered last week after a vehicle struck him while he was riding a bicycle.

Kelly Fulton's death was confirmed in an email sent to parents and guardians on Monday, Oct. 10.

Fulton was riding a bike to work when a vehicle struck him.

The Bozeman Police Department said the incident occurred at 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fulton was headed southbound on 15th Avenue and stopped for a red light at the intersection of 15th and Oak Street. Fulton proceeded through the intersection when the light turned green. A pickup truck heading west on Oak ran a red light and hit Fulton.

The police department said the driver of the truck stopped and no charges have been filed at this time.

Fulton was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students," stated Bozeman High School Principal Dan Mills in an email release. "BSD7 has a Crisis Response Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. This morning we shared this news with our students at Bozeman High and had counselors available for any student who needed or wanted help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. We encourage you, as parents, to also feel free to use our resources."

An online fundraiser has been launched to support Fulton's family.

More information about the GoFundMe campaign can be found here: https://gofund.me/6c4ef4a0

