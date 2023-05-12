Watch Now
Bozeman sushi restaurant faces second lawsuit

A Nebraska law firm has filed suit against Dave's Sushi on behalf of a Bozeman man who says he became ill after eating at Dave's on April 17.
Posted at 6:25 AM, May 12, 2023
BOZEMAN — Another lawsuit has been filed against Dave’s Sushi, claiming negligence.

The restaurant has been closed for several weeks. According to the health department, 30 people reported becoming ill after eating at Dave’s last month.

On Thursday, a Nebraska law firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of E. Hill, a Bozeman man who, according to the complaint, ate lunch at Dave's Sushi on April 17.

He reportedly ordered several sushi rolls, including the special roll. Within 20 to 30 minutes after eating, Hill says he became extremely ill.

His symptoms included vomiting, difficulty breathing, and kidney pain.

Dave's has said morel mushrooms in the special roll may be to blame for the illnesses.

"We take for granted just going to dinner and believing that you’re going to be safe. You shouldn't go out to dinner and not make it back alive or be, you know, severely ill." said Byron Gruber, an attorney with the Fraser Stryker law firm.

On Wednesday, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the husband of Donna Ventura, the Belgrade woman whose death the health department linked to eating the special roll at Dave's.

