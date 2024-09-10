Bozeman man dies in Meagher County motorcycle crash

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man died after crashing his motorcycle in Meagher County near Ringling on Saturday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol’s fatality crash report released Tuesday, the incident happened around 3:17 p.m. on Saturday.

The 55-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on US-89 when he crossed the center line and went off the road to the left near mile marker 40.

The MHP report says the motorcycle struck a delineator, overturned, and rolled down a hill. The man was thrown and sustained fatal injuries to his head and neck.

The report indicates that the man was not wearing a helmet, and speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.

No further details, including the man’s identity, were released.