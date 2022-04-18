Body recovered of 1 of 2 missing kayakers on Swan Lake

SWAN LAKE – Search and rescue crews have located the body of one of the two kayakers who was reported missing on Swan Lake on Thursday, April 14.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says the body of a female was recovered shortly after 5:15 p.m. Sunday in 86 feet of water.

The body was found with the help of Flathead County Sheriff’s Office divers, a Swan-Mission boat crew, Lake County Search and Rescue, and Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to Bell.

The search for the missing male is ongoing and will resume on Monday morning with three search and rescue teams.

Emergency dispatchers received a report of two kayakers had capsized about 1,000 feet from shore during high winds and that they were trying to swim to shore but went under the water.

Bell previously said deputies had confirmed that two teenagers had been reported missing or overdue.