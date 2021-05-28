Body recovered from river identified as Tammy Goff

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter confirmed on Thursday that the body recovered from the Missouri River on May 14 is that of Tammy Goff. Sheriff Slaughter said the medical examiner determined the cause of death was drowning, and the manner of death is undetermined.

Goff's body was recovered after a private search team called Adventures With Purpose found her truck in the river several miles south of Great Falls near Wilson Butte Road. The truck was confirmed to be Goff's, but positive identification of the body inside the truck was not made at the time, pending completion of an autopsy.

Tammy's husband Bob shared the following message from himself and other family members:

We finally found Tammy. After almost three years of searching the river, searching county roads, searching everywhere, Tammy was right where her best friend, Sadie, our German Shepard rescue dog, was trying to tell us she was at.

It is a very bittersweet time. There is a tremendous sense of relief but also deep sadness now knowing that Tammy is indeed gone forever. Our family can now at least lay her to rest and begin to heal.

We would like to thank members of the local law enforcement, the local media for helping to get the message out, the many volunteers which donated time and effort and the landowners which granted access for our searches. We do indeed live in a very caring community. Thank you all very much.

Goff left her home on 7th Avenue North on July 12, 2018. She was driving a 2008 black Chevrolet Colorado and it was said she was headed to the south end of Great Falls with her dog, Sadie. Sadie was found alive the next day Hawk Drive in Great Falls.