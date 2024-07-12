Body of missing Great Falls teen recovered from Lake Elwell

GREAT FALLS - The search for Great Falls teen Kendall Danna has ended, as her body was found in Lake Elwell on Thursday.

Kendall, 17, was one of four people who were paddle-boarding at the lake on Saturday, June 15.

As they were crossing the lake, the weather got bad, resulting in waves up to five feet high and winds gusting to 40 mph.

Three of the people made it to safety or were later rescued by first-responders, but Kendall was not found.

On Tuesday, a search team utilized underwater sonar and took a photo image of an object that resembled possible human remains.

Toole County Sheriff Tyler Padilla said on Wednesday, July 10, that the team utilized an underwater remote-operated vehicle and Flathead County divers attempted to locate the object at approximately 70 feet deep.

On Thursday, it was confirmed to be the body of Kendall, and her remains have been recovered.

Cory Reeves, the mayor of Great Falls, has been assisting in the search efforts, and shared on Facebook: "Mission Accomplished. RIP, Kendall."

Family members have been notified.

Her father Jacob Danna told MTN News earlier this week, prior to Kendall being found: “God does everything for a reason. I don't want to ask him why anymore. We just have to keep loving each other and keep loving our other children."

Jacob said they're indebted to the law enforcement officers who have been tirelessly searching for Kendall.

Watch: Kendall's family speaks about their loss